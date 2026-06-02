Reactions Trail Gani Topba’s Allegation Against Chief Lesi Maol

…Allegation False, Malicious And A Desperate Attempt At Character Assasination

Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating online in which one Gani Topba, who describes himself as the leader of the Conscience of Ogoni People, made a series of reckless, baseless and defamatory allegations against Chief Lesi Maol, President of KAGOTE and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited.

Ordinarily, such unfounded outbursts, lacking in facts, evidence and credibility, would not deserve a response. However, in view of the potential for misinformation and the need to set the record straight, we are compelled to address these mischievous claims.

We categorically reject and condemn the allegation that Chief Lesi Maol is “reaping substantial benefits from Ogoniland while giving Ogoni people peanuts.” This statement is not only false and misleading but also a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of a man whose life and work have been devoted to the advancement, peace and development of Ogoniland.

Chief Lesi Maol is a peace-loving, humble and God-fearing Christian whose unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ogoni people is well known to all who have followed his contributions over the years.

His engagements, both public and private, have consistently been guided by a sincere desire to promote unity, economic empowerment, sustainable development and peaceful coexistence across Ogoniland.

Even more ridiculous is the allegation that Chief Lesi Maol is sabotaging the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ogoniland. Nothing could be further from the truth. Such a claim exists only in the fertile imagination of Gani Topba and those who may be sponsoring this campaign of falsehood.

Chief Lesi Maol has never worked against the Federal Government of Nigeria, nor has he engaged in any activity that could be remotely construed as sabotage. His record reflects constructive engagement, responsible leadership and a steadfast commitment to lawful and peaceful processes. Anyone familiar with his character knows that hostility, divisiveness and sabotage are completely alien to his nature.

It is deeply unfortunate that at a time when responsible stakeholders are working tirelessly to foster peace, attract development and create opportunities for the people of Ogoniland, some individuals have chosen the path of sensationalism, propaganda and character assassination.

We view Gani Topba’s comments as a calculated effort to tarnish the image of a respected community leader/philantropist, and distract attention from the real issues affecting the people. Such irresponsible rhetoric contributes nothing to the progress of Ogoniland and should be rejected by all well-meaning citizens.

We therefore challenge Gani Topba to substantiate his allegations with credible evidence.

Mere accusations, repeated loudly on social media, do not transform falsehood into truth. Until such evidence is provided, his statements remain what they are: malicious fabrications, deliberate distortions and a failed attempt to undermine a man whose only interest is the growth, unity and peaceful existence of Ogoniland.

This development raises serious questions that the people of Ogoniland must ask: Why is Gani Topba consistently maligning prominent Ogoni sons and daughters who have devoted themselves to the service and development of the land?

What does he stand to gain from his persistent attacks on respected Ogoni leaders and stakeholders? What exactly does Gani Topba want? Is his mission to advance the cause of Ogoniland or to undermine and discredit those who are making genuine contributions to the peace, unity and progress of the people?

These are questions that demand honest answers from a man who appears increasingly preoccupied with attacking the reputation of others rather than offering meaningful solutions to the challenges facing Ogoniland.

Chief Lesi Maol remains focused on his mission of service and development. He will not be distracted by baseless attacks, nor will he be drawn into needless controversies orchestrated by individuals seeking attention through misinformation.

The people of Ogoniland know Chief Lesi Maol. They know his character, his contributions and his unwavering commitment to their welfare. No amount of falsehood, blackmail or mudslinging can erase the truth or diminish the goodwill he has earned through years of dedicated service.

We urge members of the public, especially Ogoni people, to disregard Gani Topba’s unfounded allegations in their entirety and to remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation designed to sow discord and division within Ogoniland.

Signed

Comrade Menele Nzidee

PRO

KAGOTE