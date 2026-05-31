Gani Topba, leave Chief Lesi Maol alone!

By Jerry Needam

…OGONI NEEDS UNITY, NOT DIVISION

The recent attacks and allegations directed at Chief Lesi Maol by Gani Topba have once again raised an important question: Why does it appear that some individuals are more interested in pulling down fellow Ogonis than in supporting those making tangible contributions to the development of our people?

Chief Lesi Maol is not merely the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited; he is also the President of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people. Over the years, he has established himself as an entrepreneur, employer of labour, philanthropist, and advocate for community development.

While every citizen has the right to express opinions and disagree with public figures, serious allegations should be supported by credible evidence. To date, the accusations levelled against Chief Maol by Gani Topba remain allegations, and no verifiable facts have been presented to substantiate them.

Chief Maol has consistently demonstrated support for initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the Ogoni people and advancing development in the region. It is therefore difficult for many observers to reconcile such allegations with his publicly known record of service and community engagement.

In any civilized society, accusations must be founded on facts rather than speculation, assumptions, or personal grievances.

Public discourse is best served when disagreements are addressed through evidence-based arguments rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

Publicly available reports indicate that under his leadership, Giolee Global Resources Limited has grown into a notable indigenous environmental services company, creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic development in Rivers State and beyond. The company has also promoted local content participation and environmental sustainability within the oil and gas sector.

As President of KAGOTE, Chief Maol has championed initiatives aimed at strengthening education in Ogoniland, addressing developmental challenges, and promoting the collective interests of the Ogoni people. His humanitarian interventions, youth empowerment efforts, and support for vulnerable members of society have also received public recognition.

At a time when Ogoniland faces critical developmental challenges, the priority should be constructive engagement, unity of purpose, and meaningful dialogue.

Personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations only distract from the urgent issues of education, economic empowerment, environmental restoration, and sustainable development.

The question before us is simple: Should our energy be devoted to tearing one another down, or should it be invested in building a stronger, more prosperous, and more united Ogoni nation?

Ogoni deserves unity. Ogoni deserves progress. Ogoni deserves better than endless divisions.

Gani Topba, leave Chief Lesi Maol alone!