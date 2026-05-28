BMGS Wins 2026 Ogoni Science Quiz As Chief Lesi Maol Rewards Participating Schools, Donates House To Deaf, Dumb Man

By Dormene Mbea

Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori, emerged winner of the 2026 edition of the Ogoni Secondary School Science Quiz Competition as the President of KAGOTE and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, Chief Lesi Maol, rewarded all participating schools with cash prizes and educational support.

The keenly contested competition, which attracted secondary schools from across Ogoniland, ended with BMGS clinching the first position and receiving a grand prize of five million naira.

Community Secondary School, Akpajo came second with three million naira, while Comprehensive Secondary School, Kenpoly Bori secured third position with two million naira. Government Secondary School, Kpite and Community Secondary School, Yeghe received one million naira each, while other finalist schools were equally awarded one million naira for what Chief Maol described as “their hard work, courage and massive research that brought them to the final stage.”

Addressing participants and guests during the grand finale held as part of activities marking his birthday celebration, Chief Lesi Maol said he deliberately chose to celebrate with students instead of travelling abroad, stressing that education remains the bedrock of development. “Education remains one of the greatest investments any society can make.

I decided not to fly abroad for my birthday because I wanted to celebrate with our children, our future leaders,” he stated. He commended the students for displaying intelligence, confidence, and academic excellence, insisting that every participating school deserved recognition.

“From my own observation, there was no loser here today. All eight schools are winners because the competition was healthy, inspiring and highly competitive,” he declared.

Chief Maol further approved a participation support package of fifty thousand naira each for all students who represented their schools at the competition.

According to him, “Those of you who sat here, studied for weeks, carried out research and defended your schools deserve encouragement. We want other students to fight to participate next year knowing that excellence is rewarded.”

The KAGOTE President also used the occasion to announce plans to renovate and furnish the worst primary school in Khana Local Government Area to international standard before the end of the year.

Calling on the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, to identify the school within one week, Chief Maol said, “We are not here to criticize government unnecessarily; we are here to partner with government so our children can learn in a conducive environment.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the championship trophy, the Principal of BMGS, Barr. Bob Agbozi, attributed the school’s victory to intensive preparation, dedication, and consistency.

“Despite not winning previous editions, our students never lost confidence. We provided projector classes, internet research opportunities, and everybody, teachers, administrators and students, worked together for this success,” he said.

Dr. Thomas Bariere, the executive chairman of Khana Local Government Area in his remarks, commended Chief Lesi Maol for what he described as “an extraordinary demonstration of generosity and commitment to education,” adding that, “What Chief Lesi Maol has done today goes beyond celebration; it is an investment in the future of Ogoniland.”

In another humanitarian gesture, Chief Lesi Maol donated a befitting apartment to Mr. Nawnvin Be-Ega, a physically challenged deaf and dumb man from B-Dere community, drawing widespread commendation from residents.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr. Friday Asa said the gesture had restored dignity and hope to the beneficiary. “For many years, he had no decent place to call home, but today Chief Lesi Maol has wiped away his tears and given him comfort and dignity,” he stated.

At Gbe community in Gokana Local Government Area, Chief Lesi Maol also distributed educational materials, desks, chairs, school bags, and books to students while promising continued support for education in Ogoniland. “No child in Gbe will continue to sit on the floor to learn.

We will provide more chairs, books, uniforms, and volunteer teachers because among these children are future doctors, lawyers, governors, and presidents,” he declared, adding that KAGOTE would deploy volunteer teachers across Ogoniland to complement government efforts in the education sector.

Speaking at the event, HRH (Mene) Kadilo Kabari, Paramount Ruler of Barako Community in Gokana Local Government Area, expressed happiness over the educational interventions and praised Chief Lesi Maol for his commitment to human capacity development and philanthropy.

The traditional ruler said he was not surprised by the gesture because the “seed” Chief Maol planted years ago in the lives of people had continued to germinate and bear fruits across Ogoniland. “The seed Chief Lesi Maol planted years back is still growing and yielding fruits.

Today, he is planting more seeds by investing in the lives of children and empowering communities. Gokana and Ogoni people are proud of him because he keeps lifting people and creating opportunities for others to grow,” he said.

HRH Kabari also advised residents to avoid every form of crisis and violence, insisting that peace was necessary for educational and community development. “Anyone who wants to cause trouble in our communities will be flushed out because Gokana must remain peaceful. Our children must go to school because education brings development,” he warned.

Also speaking during the donation of desks, chairs, school bags, and books to students of Gbe community, Hon. Callistus Zorzor described the intervention as the first of its kind in the area and thanked Chief Lesi Maol for creating a platform for community empowerment.

He disclosed that after he donated the educational materials, Chief Lesi Maol immediately took over the initiative, added more desks, and promised to refund all the money spent on the items. “We are gathered here for a symbolic purpose of empowering our students. I was pained seeing pupils attend school without uniforms, chairs, books, school bags, and other learning materials.

I sincerely thank Chief Lesi Maol for giving me the opportunity to reach out to these children and for his passion for lifting people through empowerment and human capacity development,” Hon. Zorzor stated. Community leaders, youth groups, and stakeholders at the event unanimously praised Chief Lesi Maol for his sustained investments in education, philanthropy, and grassroots development across Ogoniland. The event attracted prominent personalities from within and outside Ogoniland, including Prof. Joseph Kinanee, former Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rear Admiral John Nicholas Bakpo (Rtd), Comrade Menele Nziidee, Dr. Bestman Probel, Dr. Henry Kpunee, Dr. Elvis Ikoma, among others. Highlights of the occasion included presentation of gifts and awards to Chief Lesi Maol by Rivers State students under the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), IAUE chapter, Gbokabia Ogoni Women Foundation, as well as colourful traditional and cultural dance performances which entertained guests and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Ogoni people.