Ogoni Must Restitute Among Selves For Political Liberation – HRH (Mene) Kadilo Kabari

The Convener of Ogoni Beyond Oil and Politics, HRH (Mene) Kadilo Kabari, has called on Ogoni people to embrace unity, reconciliation, and restitution among themselves as a pathway for the political liberation and progress of Ogoni land.

Mene Kabari made the call while speaking on the sidelines of the 32nd memorial anniversary of the Giokoo killings of the Ogoni Four — (Mr A.T. Badey, Chief E.N. Kobani, Chief T.B. Orage and Chief S.N. Orage ) during a memorial mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bodo City, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The renowned traditional ruler noted that this year’s memorial comes at a highly political era nationwide and should serve as a wake-up call to the present generation of Ogoni people, with Ogoni Seemingly lost in the Political Equation.

According to him, the remembrance of these great leaders carries a deeper message for the Ogoni ethnic nationality, stressing that

It is not just an ironic coincidence but also a direct message from our ancestors. You cannot kill your best leaders, continue destroying yourselves politically, continue as a crab society and expect the best in Rivers State”.

The Convener emphasized that “Ogoni people must restitute amongst themselves,” warning against continued political division and self-destruction.

Mene Kabari, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, commended the Federal Government for what he described as ongoing efforts at restitution for past wrongs against the Ogoni people.

He specifically acknowledged the environmental cleanup of Ogoniland, kick started under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari through HYPREP, describing it as a major form of environmental restitution.

He also praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiatives and appointments beneficial to the Ogoni people, including the establishment of the Federal University of Environment, Presidential Honors, infrastructural developments on the East-West Road and Bodo-Bonny Roads, as well as the nomination of Chief Kenneth Kobani and Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe into strategic national positions in the oil and gas industry.

“Spectacularly, the double barrel nomination of Chief Kenneth Kobani to the Nigerian midstream and downstream regulatory authority and inauguration of Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe as Chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) tells the Doctor to treat his own sickness. we are most grateful, we trust their capacities and stand resolutely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for these remarkable forms of socio-economic restitution by the Federal Government under his Watch”

The royal father, who is the Natural and Paramount Ruler of the Ancient Barako Community and Welfare Officer of KAGOTE Worldwide, said the lessons from the deaths of the Ogoni Four, Ogoni Nine (Now Ogoni 13) and other victims of the Ogoni struggle must guide the present generation towards peace, reconciliation and unity.

He added that Ogoni Beyond Oil and Politics has resolved to focus on thinking Ogoni beyond Oil and Politics for sustainable development and for the future of Ogoni land.

Having seen the great disservice mismanaged and selfish pursuits of this has done to Ogoniland. Mene Kadilo Kabari concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed leaders and urged all Ogoni stakeholders to work collectively for the unity, development, and political relevance of the Ogoni people after a proper restitution in Giokoo.