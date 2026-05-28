Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ Emergence Triggers Mass Movement Into NDC

By Jerry Needam

The emergence of renowned businessman, oil magnate, philanthropist, revered Kalabari monarch, and political strategist, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as the sole governorship aspirant of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has continued to trigger massive movement of politicians, supporters, and eligible voters into the party across Rivers State, National Network Newspaper can authoritatively report.

The growing wave of defections and endorsements gained further momentum on Monday after Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was successfully screened at the national headquarters of the NDC in Abuja, following his endorsement by the Rivers State leadership of the party among the three aspirants who had earlier indicated interest in the governorship race.

Stakeholders described Chief Lulu-Briggs as eminently qualified, citing his competence, calm disposition, God-fearing nature, leadership qualities, electoral value, and commitment to the vision and ideals of the party.

They further portrayed him as a unifying figure with the experience, credibility, and grassroots support needed to reposition Rivers State for greater development, peace, and economic prosperity.

Party stakeholders and supporters who thronged the screening venue on Monday, National Network Newspaper gathered, expressed optimism that the emergence of Chief Lulu-Briggs as the party’s consensus and sole aspirant signals a new direction for inclusive governance and purposeful leadership in the state.

Chief Lulu-Briggs reiterated his readiness to provide visionary leadership anchored on transparency, human capital development, youth empowerment, infrastructural growth, and economic transformation.

Stakeholders also emphasized the need for unity among party members and called on Rivers people to join hands in building a better future for the state under the platform of the NDC.

Political observers who spoke with National Network Newspaper believe that the emergence of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has further strengthened the NDC’s position ahead of the governorship contest.

The observers noted that the growing popularity and acceptance of Chief Lulu-Briggs have triggered a massive movement of supporters and political stakeholders into the NDC across Rivers State.

Over the past one week, more than 15,000 eligible voters are said to have joined the Rivers State chapter of the NDC, with many openly declaring support for the governorship ambition of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs. The party is expected to formally conduct its primary election in the coming days to officially produce Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the governorship candidate of the NDC for Rivers State.