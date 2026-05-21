ADC Rivers Guber Ticket: Insider Sources Hint At Pidomson’s Emergence

By Jerry Needam

Fresh indications emerging from within the leadership circle of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suggest that former Rivers State Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Sir Gabriel Pidomson, Ph.D., may be edging closer to clinching the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the anticipated primaries scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Though the party has yet to make any official declaration, multiple sources familiar with ongoing consultations disclosed that Pidomson’s name has gained significant traction among influential stakeholders within the ADC structure in Rivers State and beyond.

The development has heightened political tension within the party, especially as several notable Ogoni political figures are also reportedly in contention for the coveted ticket.

However, insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that party leaders are increasingly leaning toward Pidomson, citing his administrative experience, political maturity, and longstanding involvement in governance.

Pidomson, a former Secretary to the State Government, is widely regarded in political circles as a seasoned strategist with deep knowledge of Rivers State’s political dynamics.

Supporters describe him as disciplined, intellectually grounded, and capable of building consensus across ethnic and political divides — qualities many within the party reportedly consider crucial ahead of the next electoral battle in the state.

Investigations further revealed that consultations intensified in recent days amid concerns within the ADC over the need to present a candidate with broad acceptability, grassroots appeal, and governance experience capable of challenging the dominance of larger political parties in Rivers State.

While party officials have maintained silence over the alleged endorsement, sources close to the negotiation process hinted that last-minute alignments and strategic meetings may ultimately determine the party’s final position.

Political observers note that should Pidomson secure the ADC ticket, it could significantly reshape political calculations in Rivers State, particularly within Ogoni political blocs where expectations for broader representation remain high.

As of press time, neither Pidomson nor the ADC leadership had issued any official statement confirming the development.

Nonetheless, anticipation continues to build across the state as party faithful await what could become a defining moment in the ADC’s political trajectory in Rivers State.