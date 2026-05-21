“I WIN, YOU WIN”: O.K. CHINDA POISED FOR APC GUBER TICKET AS RIVERS POLITICS ENTERS NEW ERA

By Jerry Needam

The political atmosphere in Rivers State has taken a dramatic turn following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole and Alabo George-Kelly from the governorship contest, clearing the path for respected federal lawmaker, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, popularly known as Rep. O.K. Chinda, to emerge as the sole contender for the APC governorship ticket.

The governorship primaries, scheduled for today, are expected to produce the influential Obio/Akpor-born politician as the party’s unopposed candidate in what political observers have described as a major turning point in Rivers politics.

Rep. Chinda, whose popular political slogan, “I Win, You Win,” has continued to resonate across grassroots communities, is widely celebrated for his inclusive leadership style, humility, and commitment to the collective progress of the people.

A distinguished lawyer, seasoned legislator, and accomplished parliamentarian, Chinda currently represents the good people of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he has built a reputation as a fearless advocate of justice, equity, and democratic values.

Known for his calm temperament, political experience, and people-oriented philosophy, the lawmaker is regarded by many supporters as a compassionate and God-fearing leader whose approach to governance prioritizes peace, unity, and development.

Political stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress believe his emergence as the lone aspirant signals growing consensus and confidence in his capacity to lead the party into the governorship election.

Supporters across Rivers State say Chinda’s “I Win, You Win” mantra reflects a leadership ideology anchored on shared prosperity, inclusiveness, and opportunities for all, rather than politics driven by bitterness and division.

An ally of former Governor Nyesom Wike, Chinda is believed to enjoy wide acceptance among critical political stakeholders, party leaders, and grassroots mobilizers across the state.

As delegates and party faithful converge for today’s primaries, all eyes are now on the expected historic emergence of Rep. O.K. Chinda as the APC governorship flagbearer in Rivers State — a development many believe could usher in a fresh political chapter built on his popular creed: “I Win, You Win.”