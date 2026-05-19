Tinubu’s Supporters In  Akuku Toru Strengthen Support Base

By Polycarp Nwaeke

As political alignments and mobilizations intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, stakeholders in Akuku Toru Local Government Area have reaffirmed their support base and political direction.

The Renewed Hope Family and the Rainbow Coalition say they remain committed to implementing the directives of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Chairman of Akuku Toru Local Government Council, Bob Fubara, made this declaration during his welcome address at the inauguration of the 17 ward coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Abonnema on Wednesday.

Addressing party supporters and stakeholders at the event, Fubara said the people of Akuku Toru are politically prepared and fully mobilized to support the re-election bid of President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Fubara stated: “The message we want to give is peace. We thank God that we are in this season again. Akuku Toru has field marshals. The only thing we are waiting for is the command. When the command comes, we will implement it.

Our dear state coordinator, we are aware that this is the second local government area you are visiting today. On behalf of my leaders and every member of the Rainbow Coalition in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, I welcome you.”

In their goodwill messages, the Majority Leader of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack; the member representing Akuku Toru Constituency Two, Lolo Opuende; former Caretaker Committee Chairman, Isobo Jack; and former Council Chairman, Roland Sekibo, praised the leadership and achievements of President Tinubu.

They also commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, describing him as a political leader whose efforts have continued to promote unity, stability, and cooperation in Rivers State.

One speaker noted: “In 2023, a leader shared this vision and called us together. We did not argue; we obeyed. This time will not be different. We assure you that you can go home and sleep with both eyes closed.”

Another added: “In Akuku Toru, the deal is done. We assure you that come 2027, we will put Tinubu first, and every candidate endorsed by the Renewed Hope Family will emerge victorious.”

They further emphasized: “Nothing will change the mind of Akuku Toru. We are committed to following Tinubu. He has done well for Rivers State, and we are ready to act when given instructions.”

Also speaking at the inauguration, the Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Desmond Akawor, and the Rivers West Coordinator, Felix Obuah, urged the newly inaugurated ward coordinators to spread the message of Renewed Hope across communities in Akuku Toru.

Earlier, Akawor and his team commissioned a building donated by the Chairman of Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Boyibu Fubara, which will serve as the operational office of the organization in the area. The event attracted several dignitaries and political stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Rivers Elders Forum, Ferdinand Alabraba; Christian Don Pedro; the Vice Chairman of Akuku Toru LGA, Wariwari George; political appointees; members of the City Boys Movement at the state level; and numerous party supporters.