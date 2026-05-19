APC Primaries: ONELGA City Boys Leader Hails Obuah’s Emergence As “Victory For Grassroots Politics”

By Ken Asinobi

The leader of the City Boys Movement in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Henry Chimuenya Umejuru, has described the emergence of Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Rivers West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election as a major victory for grassroots politics, loyalty, and visionary leadership.

This follows Bro. Obuah’s victory at the APC senatorial primaries conducted on Monday, May 18, 2026, where he reportedly secured overwhelming support from party delegates across the district.

Umejuru, who is the Chief Executive Officer of H H Hotels and Resort, Omoku, said the outcome of the primaries reflected the confidence party faithful have in Obuah’s leadership capacity, political experience, and commitment to the development of Rivers West Senatorial zone and the state as a whole.

According to Umejuru, the former PDP Chairman in Rivers State and current APC stalwart possesses the political strength and grassroots appeal needed to reposition the senatorial district and effectively represent the interests of the people at the National Assembly.

He noted that Obuah’s emergence had already sparked widespread jubilation among APC supporters, especially youths who see his candidacy as a bridge toward greater political inclusion and economic opportunities.

The youthful executive described the APC candidate as a unifying figure whose political influence cuts across party lines and ethnic divides within the senatorial district.

“Bro. Felix Obuah’s emergence is not just a victory for the APC, but a victory for the ordinary people who desire purposeful representation and development-oriented leadership,” Umejuru stated.

He added that members of the City Boys Movement in ONELGA were fully mobilized and prepared to deliver massive support for the APC candidate during the 2027 general election.

Umejuru further commended the leadership of the APC in Rivers State for conducting what he termed a transparent and peaceful primary election, saying the process has strengthened internal democracy within the party.

He urged all party members to close ranks and work collectively for the success of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

The ONELGA political mobilizer also called on youths in Rivers West Senatorial District to remain committed to democratic participation and resist attempts by opposition forces to distract the region from what he described as a “new era of progressive politics.” Political observers believe Obuah’s emergence may reshape the political dynamics in Rivers West ahead of the 2027 elections, especially with growing support from youth groups and grassroots political structures across the district.