Rivers APC Senate Primaries: Ipalibo Banigo  Rejects Disqualification For Rivers West Contest

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Dr. Ipalibo Banigo Harry, the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly has rejected her disqualification from the Rivers West Senatorial District primaries, describing it as unfair, and gender insensitive.

Speaking to women in her ward in Opuama, Degema Local Government Area, Senator Banigo Harry, the immediate past Deputy Governor in the State said she is a serving senator and deserves to be cleared to contest.

She noted that the APC cannot afford to sideline experienced women at a time when there is growing advocacy for increased female representation in politics.

According to her, “National politics is where you bring out your best so that you can deliver the best to your state. I urge you not to be agitated. When the time comes, we will do the needful.

I believe our President is gender-sensitive and has consistently advocated for giving qualified women a chance. I am qualified. I am a serving senator, and I believe I should be given that opportunity.”

She also appealed to the APC national leadership to intervene, urging them to consider equity, justice, fairness, and gender inclusion in reviewing her case.

She emphasized that with only four women currently in the Senate, there is a need to support experienced female lawmakers seeking a second term.

Meanwhile, constituents of the senator have rejected her disqualification. Speaking during her visit to the State Primary School field in Opuama, several supporters described her as a strong pillar in the community and called for her reinstatement.

They highlighted her contributions, including healthcare support, provision of drugs, construction of boreholes, and development projects such as building a standard market.

They urged the APC National Working Committee to reverse the decision of the screening committee in the spirit of fairness and gender inclusivity.

One supporter said, “Opuama women are not happy about the disqualification of our senator. She has done a lot for our district and deserves another term.”

Another added, “She is a great woman who cares for the poor and the sick. She has supported many with medical care and infrastructure. We need her to continue her good work.” Rivers West was among the districts with the highest number of disqualified aspirants, recording several cases. Those affected include Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Tamuno Harry, Wenike Danagogo, Jackrich Tien, and Banigo Ipalibo Harry, as announced by the APC screening committee ahead of the 2027 general elections.