Court To Decide Fate of Rivers LG Chairmen, Councillors

The elected Chairmen of Obio-Akpor, Port Harcourt City, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas, along with their vice chairmen and councillors, will know their fate on June 3, 2026, as a Rivers State High Court prepares to deliver judgment in a suit challenging the validity of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates in the 2025 local government elections.

Justice Stephen Jumbo, presiding over the matter in Port Harcourt, fixed the date for judgment after counsel to the parties adopted their final written addresses on preliminary objections and the originating summons.

The suit was filed by three aggrieved PDP members, Enyi Uchechukwu, Wisdom Kalio, and Uche Amadi, against the factional Rivers PDP Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), the PDP, and the Rivers State Government.

During proceedings, the Rivers State Government did not file any processes or adopt any addresses.

However, the court had earlier granted the plaintiffs’ application for an extension of time to file their processes.

The claimants are seeking judicial determination on whether the Aaron Chukwuemeka-led State Executive Committee of the PDP, whose congresses were previously nullified by a court judgment, had the legal right to submit a list of candidates to RSIEC for the local government polls held on August 30, 2025.

They also want the court to declare whether the PDP presented a valid list of candidates through Chukwuemeka that enabled the party’s nominees to participate in the council elections. The outcome of the judgment is expected to have far-reaching implications for the leadership of the affected local government councils in Rivers State.