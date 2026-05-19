ESOCS Church Concludes 2026 Annual Crusade

By Joe Kalu

The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Diobu District, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has concluded this year’s annual crusade with a 3-day “Open Air Preaching” with a call on Christians to rely fully on God’s power in navigating the vissicitude of life.

The Crusade has its theme as Day One: Breaking Barriers with Jesus Christ;

Day two: Reliance on the Supreme God; and day three: the Resurrection: God’s final answer to death.

Speaking on the day one, Apostle Dimson Onwubiko pointed out that the Resurrection Power of Jesus Christ which is still available to believers today is enough for the breaking of barriers which he noted, could be physical or spiritual.

Apostle Onwubiko went ahead to list some of the causes of these barriers to include Fear, Sin, Self- dependence and lack of faith in God.

The day two preacher, Evangelist Justice Agbovu stressed on the importance of humanity relying on the Almighty God for his/her needs in life as according to the Man of God, “With God there is no impossibility on anything whatsoever”.

He emphasized that God Almighty who knows the end from the beginning has the capacity to find solution to them all.

Evangelist Agbovu disclosed further that when a man depends wholly on himself, he limits what God had planned for him.

Similarly, Evangelist Ugochukwu Sampson on the last day of the Crusade preached on Resurrection as God’s Final Answer To Death: He explained that the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from death on the third day was indeed God’s public declaration of victory over death for all believers as Jesus went to the spirit world, conquered and came back with the keys of death.

He added that death on itself is not an end of the journey to mankind but a passage to somewhere else.

The Man of God made it clear that Jesus Christ intentionally accepted to die for a divine purpose as he would have declined the assignment, adding that Jesus even had the opportunity to opt out of the divine mission when it became tougher.

Highlight of the “Open Air Preaching” was the deliverance session anchored by Senior Apostle (Dr) Uche D. Udunwo, KDA as those who answered the Altar Call received miracles to the glory of God. In a press interview, the District Chairman and host of the Crusade, Senior Apostle (Barr) Erasmus Dike thanked God for the success of the Crusade and for many testimonies of God’s salvation, healings, signs and wonders during and after the Crusade.