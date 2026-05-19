Eze Ekpeye Logbo Commends PINL For Rising Up To Social Corporate Responsibilities

Eze Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo111, Akalaka X11 has expressed delight at the corporate social responsibility endeavours of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

According to him, it has demostrated the emphasis of the company on not just growing bottom-line but prioritizing the welfare of the host communities, which he says has given birth to peace and economic growth.

He made the commendation on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, while giving a goodwill message at the PINL stakeholders monthly meeting held in Port Harcourt.

The Monarch who was represented by Eze Prince Ike Ehie Ukani Idakani Uzhibudu, Eze Igbu Orlukwor 11, commended the company for their focused and the impactful efforts in engaging the traditional institutions and the host communities, describing the initiative as critical to sustaining peace, protecting national assets and promoting development across the Niger Delta.

Dr. Akpos Mezie in his opening remarks, expressed appreciation and reaffirmed the company’s vision, noting that a stronger partnership between his company and the host communities has significantly enhanced oil production in Nigeria.

Highpoint of the meeting was tbe presentation of #250,000 empowerment cheques presented to the women beneficiaries across Rivers, Imo, Abia and Bayelsa States under the PINL Women Empowerment programme.

The presentation was performed by Chief Tamis Alameasigha, while PINL disclosed that about 1,500 women benefited from the initiative .

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mercy Edward thanked PINL for tbe kind gesture done to the women , adding that it would promote economic self-reliance in women.

Earlier, His Majesty Sergeant Awuse, the Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, who also doubles as the Chairman of South-South Traditional Rulers Council, appreciated the efforts of the company in peace building among the host communities and also their life-impacting programmes. Also speaking was King Philip Osaro Obele , Oneh-Eh Eleme XI and King of Eleme Kingdom praised the company for maintaining stronger partnership with their host through continous stakeholders engagement.