APC Primaries: Elelenwo Renewed Hope Agenda Leader Gives Kudos To Ward Members

The leader of Renewed Hope Agenda, Elelenwo ward 5, Chief Princewill Igweze Wodi has commended Elelenwo people for coming out enmass to cast their vote during the House of Representatives Obio Akpor Federal Constituency primary election and for their support and vote towards the victory of Hon. Martins Amaehule in the exercise.

Chief Wodi praised the APC Governorship aspirant, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda for finding time to observe the election, ensuring that the people maintained decorum and peaceful ambiance throughout the election.

Also, the ward 5 Renewed Hope Agenda leader assured that his ward will unanimously support credible candidates of the party come 2027 election in order to position technocrats for the betterment of Rivers State and Nigeria at large

The APC National Vice Chairman South-South Hon. Victor Giadom also expressed delight towards the good conduct, the people exhibited, advising them to maintain similar composure and support for all APC candidates in subsequent elections.

On his part, the publicity secretary, Barr. Felix Morka who was at Elelenwo to observe the election praised the Renewed Hope Agenda ward five (5) leader, Chief Princewill Igweze Wodi for the organized manner the election was conducted and the overwhelming turn out of the people. At the conclusion of the exercise the electoral officer, Mr Lucky Ordu announced that a total of 870 delegates were accredited, and 853 votes were cast for Rt. Hon. Martins Chike Amaehule, who was declared winner of the APC primary for for the House of Representatives in ward 5 Obio/Akpor and the entire Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.