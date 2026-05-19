APC House of Reps Primaries: Ikenga Appeals To Winners, Losers  To Close Ranks

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga has appealed to those who won and lost in the House of Representatives primaries in Rivers State to close ranks and work towards the success of the party in the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Ikenga made the appeal after the announcement of the results of the election at the APC Secretariat along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Winning the primary does not guarantee victory in the general election. Candidates must carry everyone along to ensure overall success.”

He encouraged those who lost to remain committed to the party, assuring them that mechanisms are in place to address grievances and strengthen unity ahead of the general elections.

Earlier, while announcing the results, the Chairman of the APC House of Representatives Primary Election Committee in Rivers State, Wahab Owokoniran, confirmed that collation had been completed for all constituencies.

He noted that while five results had been declared earlier, the remaining eight were finalized and announced subsequently.

In Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Victor Obuzor emerged winner with 16,626 votes. Similarly, Frederick Apiafi secured victory in Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency with 8,580 votes.

In Etche/Omuma, Oziuzum Chibuzor Nwamaka defeated Obasi Chinasa, polling 10,414 votes against 2,123. Joy Nyebuchi won the Ikwerre/ Emohua seat with 13,704 votes, beating Adiele Lola Florence, who scored 2,030 votes.

Martin Chike Amaewhule ran unopposed in Obio/Akpor, securing 17,568 votes, while Blessing Amadi clinched Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II with 5,674 votes. In Okrika/Ogu Bolo, Linda Somiari Stewart defeated Tekena Thankgod with 12,347 votes to 388.

Solomon Bob also emerged unopposed in Abua/Odual/Ahoada East, polling 16,079 votes.

Other declared winners include Precious Igwe for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency I with 5,885 votes,Dum Deekor,who scored 17,093 votes;for Gokana/ Khana, Felix Uche Nwaeke, who secured 18,605 votes for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo; Isobo Jack with 11,303 votes for Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru; and Cyril Hart, who polled 7,203 votes for Degema/Bonny.

Owokoniran praised the conduct of the exercise, describing it as peaceful and devoid of violence. He expressed surprise at the calm atmosphere, noting that it contradicted widespread perceptions of instability in the state.

“Contrary to reports that Rivers State is crisis-ridden, the process was smooth, with no rancour or infighting,” he said, while congratulating all successful candidates.

He also expressed confidence in the party’s chances ahead of the 2027 general elections, stating that the APC is well-positioned to secure victories at both state and national levels. The primaries were monitored by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Johnson Alalibo, alongside officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).