Anambra Cracks Down On Lavish Funerals, Bans Cows, Goats, Wake-Keeps, Midweek Burials

The Anambra State Government has introduced sweeping new burial regulations aimed at ending extravagant funeral practices and reducing the financial burden on bereaved families.

The law, recently passed by the Anambra State House of Assembly, places strict limits on funeral activities across the state, including a ban on midweek burials, wake-keep ceremonies and the presentation of expensive condolence gifts such as cows, goats and bags of rice.

Under the new legislation, all burial ceremonies must now hold strictly on Saturdays and be concluded within a single day.

The law further states that condolence gifts must not exceed cash donations, one jar of palm wine, one carton of beer and one crate of soft drinks.

Government officials said the measure is designed to curb excessive spending, restore order to burial ceremonies and prevent prolonged funeral activities from disrupting economic productivity and working days.

The legislation also abolishes wake-keep ceremonies entirely, while vigil masses, services of songs and similar religious activities must end by 9 p.m.

Food, drinks, live bands and cultural entertainment are prohibited during such events.

In another major restriction, the law bans the erection of posters, banners and billboards bearing the image of deceased persons anywhere in the state.

Only directional signs to burial venues will be permitted, and such signs cannot be displayed more than seven days before the burial date.

Other provisions of the law include:

Ban on dancing with caskets, Restriction of undertakers to six persons during funeral activities, Prohibition of public display of caskets for advertisement or sale, Ban on sharing souvenirs at funerals, Restriction of “aso ebi” to immediate family members and recognised groups only, Prohibition of second burial rites except in inheritance or legacy-related cases, Ban on blocking roads and streets during burial ceremonies, Outlawing of disruptive youth practices, including destruction of property and unauthorised use of firearms.

The law also stipulates that corpses must not remain in mortuaries beyond two months after death.

Any corpse left beyond the approved period may be declared a “rejected corpse” and buried in government-designated burial grounds to be created in every community.

To ensure compliance, monitoring and implementation committees will be established in communities across the state to oversee burial approvals, death registrations and enforcement of the regulations. Offenders risk a fine of ₦100,000, six months imprisonment, or both.