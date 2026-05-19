Atiku Can’t Win Election, I Won’t Step Down – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar does not have what it takes to win a general election in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he also made it clear that he will remain in the presidential contest and will not withdraw for any candidate before the party primaries.

Amaechi made this known during an interview on Trust TV, where he spoke about the political record of Atiku and his repeated attempts to become president.

He said Atiku has been active in presidential races for many years and has often managed to secure party tickets, but has not been able to win the main election when it matters.

According to him, success at the party level does not guarantee victory in the general election if a candidate cannot attract wide support from voters across the country.

He added that the real issue in presidential politics is not about winning internal contests but about being acceptable to the larger electorate.

He also referred to Atiku’s long history of contesting for the presidency, noting that despite multiple attempts since the early 1990s, victory at the national level has remained out of reach for him.

He said: “He has been running since 1992. Every time he has won The Primaries, he losses the Election. It’s about Electability & Atiku is not electable. “I listen when they say former Vice President Atiku said he has never failed the primaries before. I hope this will be the first time he fails the primaries. That is not the issue, the issue is that every time he has passed the primaries, he has not won the election.”