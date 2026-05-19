Nigeria’s First Lady Commended For Impactful Implementation Of Renewed Hope Initiative

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the impactful implementation of the Renewed Hope Initiative Social Investment Programme across the country.

Governor Fubara gave the commendation during a courtesy visit by the wife of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, ahead of the Renewed Hope Initiative(RHI) Social Investment Programme event in Rivers State.

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the Governor said the First Lady’s intervention programmes have continued to directly touch the lives of Nigerians, especially women and vulnerable groups, without unnecessary bottlenecks.

Welcoming the delegation to the State, Governor Fubara described Rivers State as a hospitable State and expressed delight over the visit, noting that the wife of the President has distinguished herself as a compassionate mother whose initiatives are making visible impacts nationwide.

“We cannot overemphasize the impact that our First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our mother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is making across the country.” Governor Fubara stressed.

The State Chief Executive further appreciated the First Lady for ensuring that support gets directly to beneficiaries, eliminating intermediaries that often reduce the value of such interventions.

He also thanked the representative of the First Lady, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for leading the delegation to Rivers State.

According to him, the people of Rivers State were excited and eager to receive the delegation and participate in the Renewed Hope Initiative programme.

“We thank you for standing by Rivers State and for giving us all the desired and deserved support. Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more,” he added.

Governor Fubara also prayed for safe travels for members of the delegation as they return to their destinations after the event.

Earlier, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, said the visit to the State was borne out of her love and compassion for humanity, the vulnerable, women, and Nigerians in General.

While reassuring the State of her love and support, the First Lady emphasized that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to engendering the growth and development of Rivers State. She also commended the giant strides of the Siminalayi Fubara-led administration, especially at the grassroots, noting that with the introduction of the Renewed Hope Initiative, things would turn around for the better.