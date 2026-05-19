Rivers Police Sanctions Senior Officer Over Alleged Negligence

The Rivers State Police Command is aware of a publication currently circulating in the media concerning the alleged conduct of a police officer attached to SCID Rivers State Police Command over an escape of suspect.

Following a preliminary review of the matter, ASP Ekawhe Thomas, AP/No. 196838, has been detained and formally issued a query in line with existing disciplinary procedures of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command further states that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect currently at large in connection with the incident, while a thorough investigation continues to ensure that justice is served.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, expressed deep displeasure over the incident and reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to professionalism, discipline, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

The Commissioner of Police emphasized that the Command will not condone any form of misconduct, negligence, or abuse of office by its personnel, warning that any officer found culpable after investigation will be dealt with decisively in accordance with extant laws and disciplinary regulations.

The Command assures members of the public of its commitment to transparency, justice, and the protection of citizens’ rights at all times. SP Blessing Agabe, Spokesperson, Rivers State Police Command.