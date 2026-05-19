Police Dismiss Own Officers Involved In Organized Crimes

The Nigeria Police Force has intensified internal cleansing, dismissing multiple officers found involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion, stealing, and corruption in Rivers State.

It noted that Orderly room proceedings led to the dismissal of five officers formerly of the Rivers State Command’s Department of Operations — Inspector John Okoi, Inspector Eyibo Asuquo, Inspector Udo Ndipmong, Inspector Bright Nwachukwu, and Inspector Anele Ikechukwu — after investigations found they routinely abducted citizens, extorted money from victims’ bank and crypto currency accounts, and stole valuables while on purported patrol duties.

The statement pointed out that their case file has been forwarded for prosecution on charges including conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and official corruption.

Separately, three serving officers attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa — Inspector Ayanniyi Jelili, Inspector Durojaye Francis, and Inspector Olayemi Titus — were arrested for allegedly running an illegal patrol syndicate in Port Harcourt that abducted victims and extorted millions of naira.

Three alleged accomplices remain at large. Recovered exhibits include three Toyota Sienna buses and ₦7,338,800.00 traced to the criminal operations. The Force urged the public to report police misconduct through established complaint channels and reiterated its commitment to discipline, transparency, and accountable policing.