Abductors Of Two Toddlers Meet Waterloo In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the abduction of two children from Rivers State while successfully reuniting the victims with their parents.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa.

The suspects were identified as Vera Iniobong Udoyang, 30, from Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State; Chioma Duru Ukanwoke, 40, from Amaraku in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State; and Ezinne Ukandu, 41, from Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to the police, the rescued children are Caleb Tamunoye Paul, a three-year-old boy, and Joy David, a three-year-old girl, both from Okrika in Rivers State.

The statement said operatives of the Akwete Divisional Police Headquarters, acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with local vigilantes, arrested Vera Udoyang on May 10, 2026, in possession of the children in Abia State.

“Upon interrogation, she confessed to stealing the children after luring them with doughnuts and soft drinks at Ozoaporo in Okrika, Rivers State, where she resides,” the statement added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vera Udoyang was allegedly contacted by Chioma Ukanwoke, who was in turn linked to Ezinne Ukandu. Ukandu was said to have been approached by a welfare officer identified simply as Chioma, who is currently at large, to source a three-year-old male child or facilitate an illegal adoption arrangement.

The police said all three suspects are currently in custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing welfare officer.

The rescued children, the statement added, have been safely reunited with their families, while further investigations continue at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia.

The state police boss urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and pay close attention to the safety of their children. He advised parents to educate children against accepting gifts from strangers or following unfamiliar persons and urged residents to promptly report suspicious movements involving children to the nearest police station.