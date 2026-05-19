Farah Fagogo Picks ADC Gov’ship Form For Rivers

By Ngozi Anosike

As 2027 draws nearer the battle of who becomes the chief occupant of Rivers State Government House Intensifies with more Rivers sons indicating interest through their respective political parties.

To add to the growing list of those interested to pilot the affairs of the state is the former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Farah Dagogo who has obtained the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship nomination form to contest the 2027 Rivers State governorship election.

Though the nomination form was collected on his behalf by associates in Abuja the former lawmaker said his administration would focus on repositioning the state as a leading economic and developmental hub in Nigeria.

According to him, his proposed governance blueprint will be anchored on the principles of Diplomacy, Information, Security, and Economy (DISE), a strategic framework he said would be unveiled comprehensively in the coming days.

“The process of repositioning Rivers State has begun. Our administration will prioritize youth empowerment through the establishment of a Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund, backed by legislation.

We intend to dedicate at least five percent of the state’s annual capital budget to supporting young entrepreneurs, recognizing that the youth constitute the majority of our population”, Dagogo disclosed.

He further emphasized plans to drive educational industrialization through the adoption of STEAM education, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics aimed at equipping young people with relevant skills for the modern economy.

Dr Farah Dagogo who promised to create employment opportunities by fostering an enabling business environment added that security funds will be transparently and effectively deployed to ensure a safe and stable environment for all residents and investors in the state.

Expressing confidence in his political prospects, Dagogo said the widespread support he enjoys across the state positions him strongly to secure the ADC ticket and ultimately emerge victorious in the governorship election.

“My mission is to serve the people, not to rule them. Ruling often carries authoritarian tendencies, but governance and service empower the people and strengthen democratic values.

Our administration will be inclusive and people centered, serving all Rivers residents regardless of background or political affiliation, ” he explained.

On his achievable victory, he expressed faith in God and confidence in Rivers people noting that the forthcoming DISE blueprint would articulate his vision and policy direction in alignment with the aspirations of the founding fathers of Rivers State. It would be recalled that Dr. Dagogo contested for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 elections,but was arrested on April 28, 2022, during the PDP governorship screening exercise on the orders of then Governor Nyesom Wike, an incident that prevented his participation in the process.