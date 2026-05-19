Obi Dusts Tinubu Over ‘Endless’ Foreign Visits

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised what he described as Nigeria’s repeated foreign engagements without clear economic returns, arguing that state visits must go beyond “endless trips” and ceremonial diplomacy.

In a post on his X account, Obi said state visits “are not tourism, and diplomacy is not a fashion parade,” insisting that government foreign travels must be judged strictly by “measurable benefits to the people,” including investments, job creation, industrial partnerships, and technology transfer.

Obi referenced a recent high-profile international engagement involving the United States, where, according to him, diplomacy was directly tied to economic outcomes through the involvement of political leaders and global business executives.

He said the delegation reportedly included major political figures and CEOs of multinational corporations, which he claimed resulted in “huge trade deals worth several billion dollars,” including significant aircraft orders.

He argued that such examples reflect “how serious nations approach diplomacy — by aligning foreign policy with economic expansion, industrial growth, innovation, and national productivity.”

Linking his criticism to Nigeria’s recent diplomatic engagements, Obi questioned the economic justification for what he described as President Bola Tinubu’s frequent foreign travels, including his recent state visit to the United Kingdom.

He said Nigerians are increasingly asking what tangible benefits have resulted from such trips, despite what he described as “large entourages” accompanying the President on multiple foreign visits.

Obi listed members of the UK delegation as including the President, Senator (Mrs.) Tinubu, 12 governors, 9 ministers, 7 National Assembly members, senior State House officials, security personnel, domestic staff, and other associates.

According to him, key questions remain unanswered: “Which factories are coming to Nigeria? What power, technology, manufacturing, agricultural, or industrial agreements were secured? How many direct jobs will this visit create for Nigerian youths?”

Obi expressed concern over what he described as “endless visits” abroad without visible domestic impact, arguing that foreign trips should not become routine political ceremonies detached from national development goals.

He said: “It is not enough to ride horses, wear matching uniforms, attend royal banquets, and release glossy photographs. Symbolism without substance cannot feed hungry citizens.”

The former Anambra State governor added that Nigeria is currently grappling with insecurity, unemployment, inflation, currency instability, and poverty, insisting that every foreign trip must produce “tangible national value.”

Obi concluded by urging a shift in governance priorities, stressing the need for leadership focused on measurable outcomes rather than optics.

“Nigeria needs leadership that is focused less on optics and more on productivity; less on ceremony and more on measurable economic results,” he said.