Tinubu Wins In APC Presidential Primaries

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election after polling nearly 11 million votes in the party’s nationwide primary election.

Results collated from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory showed Tinubu overwhelmingly defeating his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, further consolidating his grip on the ruling party ahead of the next election cycle.

Tinubu garnered 10,999,967 votes, while Osifo secured 16,504 votes in the direct primary conducted across 8,809 wards nationwide.

The results were announced during the ongoing national collation exercise at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Governors from 31 states, alongside senior APC officials serving as state coordinators and collation officers, presented the results to the Presidential Primary Election Committee chaired by former Senate President Pius Anyim.

In the South-West, widely regarded as the APC’s stronghold, Tinubu recorded decisive victories, polling 814,988 votes in Lagos, 322,485 in Ogun, 181,996 in Ondo, 142,754 in Oyo, 100,888 in Osun and 85,340 in Ekiti.

Osifo managed only minimal votes across the zone, including 1,186 in Lagos and 929 in Oyo, while failing to secure votes in some states.

The North-West also delivered strong support for the President. Kaduna returned 618,914 votes for Tinubu, Kano recorded 500,852 votes, while Katsina gave him 467,003 votes.

Other states in the region also posted significant figures, with Gombe delivering 450,517 votes, Kebbi 292,972, Sokoto 301,000 and Zamfara 321,579 votes. Osifo recorded only scattered votes in the region.

In the North-Central, Tinubu maintained a comfortable lead with 310,990 votes in Kwara, 285,436 in Nasarawa, 241,720 in Plateau, 197,370 in Kogi, 175,487 in Niger and 374,787 votes in Benue.

The Federal Capital Territory produced 36,103 votes for Tinubu, while Osifo failed to secure any vote in Abuja.

The South-East and South-South regions also recorded impressive numbers for the President.

Tinubu polled 582,960 votes in Imo, 383,382 in Enugu, 207,579 in Ebonyi, 161,005 in Abia and 43,034 in Anambra.

In the South-South, he secured 407,646 votes in Delta, 389,197 in Akwa Ibom, 280,082 in Rivers and 227,192 in Bayelsa.

Osifo posted modest results in a few states, including 1,007 votes in Abia and 384 votes in Anambra. At the conclusion of the collation, Tinubu was officially declared winner of the APC presidential primary with a total of 10,999,967 votes against Osifo’s 16,504 votes nationwide.