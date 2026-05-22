A 96th Posthumous Birthday Tribute to High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS 

From the Publisher, National Network Newspaper, to High Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs

Your Excellency, High Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs,

Today, as the world remembers the 96th posthumous birthday of your beloved husband, High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, we join millions of admirers, beneficiaries and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating an extraordinary life devoted to humanity, enterprise, leadership and service.

Born on May 22, 1930, in Abonnema, Rivers State, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs rose from humble beginnings to become one of Nigeria’s most respected statesmen, philanthropists and indigenous business icons. He was the founder of Moni Pulo Limited and a revered Kalabari leader whose influence transcended business and politics into the very heart of humanitarian service.

Even in death, his legacy continues to shine brilliantly through the enduring impact of which you established in 2001 to institutionalize his legendary generosity and compassion for the less privileged.

Through healthcare interventions, scholarships, clean water projects, elderly care and entrepreneurial empowerment, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has transformed countless lives across the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

Your steadfast commitment to preserving and advancing his vision remains deeply admirable. Over the years, you have shown remarkable strength, dignity and devotion in ensuring that the ideals High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs lived for — justice, compassion, excellence and service to humanity — remain alive for future generations.

As Publisher of National Network Newspaper, I celebrate not only the memory of a great man but also your unwavering role as the custodian of his enduring legacy.

History will forever remember High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs as a titan of philanthropy, a champion of the Niger Delta people, a defender of humanity and a beacon of hope to the vulnerable.

On this solemn yet glorious remembrance, we pray that Almighty God continues to grant you strength, wisdom and grace as you sustain the noble ideals and humanitarian vision that defined the life of your beloved husband.

May his soul continue to rest peacefully, and may his remarkable legacy continue to inspire generations unborn.

Signed:

Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN

Publisher,

National Network Newspaper