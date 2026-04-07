“Celebrating A Life Of Impact: Prof. Kinikanwo Green At 51 Receives Community Honour”

By Polycarp Nwaeke

It was a day filled with gratitude, admiration, and reflection as Professor Kinikanwo Green, a distinguished consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, marked his 51st birthday in the company of friends, associates, and members of his community.

The celebration gained added significance when the Ekingbo Youth Council, under the leadership of its President-General, Comrade Maxwell Achinike Orubogwu, paid him a courtesy visit.

The visit was not only to celebrate his new age but also to acknowledge his longstanding contributions to the growth and wellbeing of the Rumuigbo community.

Speaking during the interaction, Prof. Green expressed deep appreciation to God for His continuous guidance, protection, and blessings throughout his life.

He described his journey so far as one shaped entirely by divine grace rather than personal effort or ability.

“Reaching this age is truly a blessing, and we are grateful to God for His mercy and kindness.

Whatever we have achieved in life is not by our own strength or because we are better than others, but purely by His grace,” he said.

When asked about his contributions to the community, the professor responded with humility, downplaying his achievements while emphasizing the importance of relationships and service to others.

According to him, his focus has always been on maintaining strong interpersonal connections and supporting the community in meaningful ways.

“The community is very important because it is where we come from and where our families and loved ones reside.

Giving back and maintaining good relationships with our people will always remain a priority,” he explained.

He further expressed surprise and gratitude at the overwhelming show of love he received on his birthday, noting that the steady stream of visitors, prayers, and gifts served as a reminder that his efforts, however small, have made a difference in people’s lives.

Rather than organizing an elaborate celebration, Prof. Green stressed the importance of living a life of continuous thanksgiving. He noted that gratitude to God should not be reserved for special occasions alone but practiced daily.

“As you can see, people have been coming in from morning, offering prayers and goodwill. For me, that is enough celebration. We will continue to thank God at all times,” he added.

Addressing the youths of Rumuigbo, Prof. Green delivered a message centered on discipline, unity, and perseverance. He urged them to remain focused on their goals, embrace hard work, and uphold moral values, particularly the fear of God.

The youths must stay resolute, united, and hardworking. They should avoid crime and negative influences. Our heritage is rich, and we must build on it. With determination and faith, the sky should not be the limit, but the starting point,” he advised.

In his remarks, Comrade Maxwell Orubogwu described Prof. Green as a rare example of humility, accessibility, and genuine leadership. He highlighted the professor’s simple lifestyle, noting that despite his achievements, he remains approachable and closely connected to his people.

“At his level, many people would not be this accessible, but we walked in freely without any barriers. That alone shows the kind of person he is—humble and welcoming,” he said.

Orubogwu went on to commend Prof. Green’s philanthropic efforts, stating that his generosity has positively impacted many individuals both within and beyond the community. He recounted instances where beneficiaries openly acknowledged the professor’s role in changing their lives.

“He is a man of integrity and compassion. Many people have benefitted from his kindness and support. His life is a clear example of what true leadership should look like,” he added, urging other leaders to emulate such qualities for the progress of society.

As part of his goodwill message, the youth leader wished Prof. Green continued success, long life, and greater opportunities to serve humanity. He also expressed hope that the celebrant would attain even higher positions of influence in the future. The visit, though simple in nature, reflected the deep respect and admiration Prof. Kinikanwo Green commands within his community. His life and work continue to stand as a testament to the values of service, humility, and dedication, leaving a lasting impression on all who come in contact with him.