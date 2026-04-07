Alleged Serial Killer, Gang Arrested In Rivers

By Hopejane Uzor

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial killer, Kelechi Wofuru, along with members of his gang over alleged involvement in kidnapping and the murder of several victims in Rivers State.

According to reports, the suspects specialized in luring commercial bus drivers from Port Harcourt to the Elele–Isiokpo Road and Ubima, where they allegedly killed them and harvested body parts.

Authorities have urged members of the public, particularly families of missing bus drivers in Port Harcourt and surrounding areas, to report to the police command for possible identification and further investigation.

The arrest was made possible through the collaborative efforts of security operatives, including the Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the Special Intelligence and Operations Unit.

A local security initiative, Rivers SafeCity, led by Adebayo Steve, also played a key role in supporting the operation.

Sources involved in the case noted that assistance provided to both the victims’ families and law enforcement agencies contributed significantly to the breakthrough. Police say investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to be charged to court upon conclusion of inquiries.