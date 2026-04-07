RIRS Extends Deadline For Individual Tax Returns To April 17

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service has granted a two-week extension for the filing of annual personal income tax returns, setting a new deadline of April 17, 2026.

The extension was announced in a public notice dated April 1, 2026, and signed by the Executive Chairman, Israel O. Egbunefu.

The Service stated that the decision was approved by its Executive Management to enhance compliance and provide taxpayers with additional time to meet their statutory obligations.

According to the agency, the extension applies to all taxable persons, including employees in both the public and private sectors, self-employed individuals, business owners, and professionals, for the 2025 Year of Assessment.

The RIRS urged taxpayers to take advantage of the extension by completing and submitting their returns through its official online platforms, including its website and tax management portal, as well as via its official email channel for support and inquiries.

It emphasized that the measure is intended to ease the filing process and ensure a smooth and efficient experience for users, while improving overall compliance across the state.

The Service, however, warned that failure to comply within the revised deadline may attract penalties in accordance with relevant tax laws, including the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act.

Reaffirming its commitment to taxpayer support, the agency encouraged residents to seek assistance through its offices and official communication channels for guidance on the filing process. The extension, the Service noted, aligns with its broader efforts to strengthen tax compliance and boost internally generated revenue, a critical driver of sustainable development in Rivers State.