Mbohkrikri Of Ogba Kingdom Host First African Church Primate

The Mbohkrikri of Ogba kingdom and Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, Rivers state, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, a forth night ago played host to the primate of the First African Church Mission (FACM) world-wide, His Eminence Most Rev. Dr. Sunday Oludare Matilukuro, and his beloved wife, Amb. Dr. (Mrs) Mercy Oluwatoyin Matilukuro.

The visit was a significant highlight of the primate’s nation-wide retirement tour aimed at identifying with families and friends of those who have labored alongside him in the vineyard of the lord.

Receiving the primate and his team at his residence in Omoku headquarters of Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, JP, who is the father of the Mission’s/Assistant National Recording Secretary, Bro. Christian Obi Otoboh, expressed joy at the rare honour of hosting the head of FACM world-wide in his house and described the visit as a crown of blessing upon his household and a testament of the primate’s humility and love for the people irrespective of class.

He appreciated the primate and his wife for the special love they have for his family which include approving the appointment of his son, Bro. Christian Obi Otoboh as the National Assistant Recording Secretary and giving blessing to the appointment of his wife Mrs Ebere Tina-Charles Otoboh as a Lay Reader in the church and wished him peaceful retirement.

The primate in his remarks informed his guest that he was on his farewell/retirement tour nation-wide and commended him (Mbohkrikri) for bringing his family to know God Almighty.

According to the revered man of God, “I am here not just as a leader, but as a father saying Thank you to a family that gives us a dedicated servant in the person of our Assistant Recording Secretary (Bro. Christian Obi Otoboh) and as I conclude my service, it is very important to me to leave behind a trail of blessings in the homes of my fellows Labourer in the house of God.

During the visit, the primate offered prayers for the entire Mbohkrikri family, Omoku communities, ONELGA, Rivers State and the entire Nigeria praying God Almighty for the peace, unity and progress of the country and its leaders. On the primate entourage were the Bishop of FACM Omoku Diocese, Rt. Rev. B. C. Daniels, his wife, Evangelist Destiny Daniels, Mrs Ebere Tina Charles Otoboh, Rev. Canon Eric Elekwachi of FACM Omoku cathedral, Rev. Ile Johnson of Obosi branch Omoku, Bro. Christian Otoboh, and his wife Mrs Faith Otoboh among Others.