Rumuodara Monarch Commends Chinda’s Legislative Service, Cites Impactful Projects In Obio Akpor

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuodara Community, Eze John Amadi, has commended Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, for what he described as “exemplary representation and tangible service” to the people of Obio Akpor Federal Constituency.

Eze Amadi said Chinda’s tenure in the National Assembly since 2011 has been marked by a blend of legislative diligence and grassroots interventions that have directly improved the lives of constituents across Obio Akpor.

“Hon. Chinda is one of our own who has not forgotten home. He has used his position to open doors for our youths, women, and students, and to give Obio Akpor a voice on national issues,” the monarch said in a statement released in Port Harcourt.

Eze Amadi highlighted Chinda’s “Obio/Akpor Embassy” in Abuja, the first of its kind established by a federal lawmaker, which provides free accommodation for up to three nights to constituents visiting the capital.

He noted that the initiative has eased the burden on many indigenes seeking opportunities in Abuja.

On human capital development, the monarch pointed to the “I win u win” programme, through which Chinda provides JAMB forms, scholarships, and skills acquisition training to students and youths in Obio Akpor, including non-indigenes resident in the constituency. He added that the programme has been paired with starter packs to enable beneficiaries start small businesses.

Eze Amadi also cited Chinda’s vocational training interventions, including a solar power system design and installation programme where 25 youths received toolboxes and 12 months of technical support from Valec Technologies Limited.

In another empowerment drive, 34 youths were trained in solar panel construction, inverter installation, fish farming, cassava and corn flour processing, hair barbing, and makeup artistry, with starter packs distributed to help them launch businesses.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, he brought transparency and technology into the audit process, checking corruption and holding government accountable,” Eze Amadi said, referencing Chinda’s role in strengthening legislative oversight.

The monarch noted that Chinda’s legislative work on bills such as the proposed law requiring oil companies to build refineries in Nigeria reflects his commitment to resource control and local economic growth for Rivers people.

“From his days anchoring the free legal clinic ‘You and the law’ on radio, to his service as Commissioner for Environment, Chinda has shown a consistent pattern of service before self. Obio Akpor is proud of him,” Eze Amadi added. He urged the APC governorship candidate to carry the same spirit of accountability and people-first leadership into the 2027 governorship race, assuring him of the prayers and support of Rumuodara Community.