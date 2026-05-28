Gov Fubara Describes FEDUGAM As  Platform For Unity, Collaboration In Education Sector

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) as a vital platform for promoting unity, teamwork, and collaboration within Nigeria’s education sector.

Governor Fubara stated this during the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of FEDUGAM, titled “Rivers 2026” at Sharks Football Stadium, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 19th 2026.

Speaking through his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said the games had grown beyond a sporting competition since their inception and official take-off in 2017, evolving into an important initiative that promotes staff wellness, productivity, and institutional synergy among agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to him, the initiative reflects the principle that recreation and relaxation are necessary for improved efficiency and service delivery, especially in the demanding education sector, where intellectual and administrative responsibilities are constant.

The State Chief Executive commended the visionaries and successive leaders of the Federal Ministry of Education for sustaining the programme over the years despite challenges, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also praised the current leadership of the ministry for its commitment to ensuring the continued growth and success of the games.

Governor Fubara noted that sports possess the power to unite people across differences, build friendships, and promote mutual respect, adding that initiatives such as FEDUGAM play a significant role in strengthening national cohesion.

He called on participating agencies and stakeholders to deepen their support for the games through stronger collaboration, financial backing, and institutional commitment to ensure its continued success.

Addressing athletes and participants, the Governor urged them to compete with passion while upholding the spirit of sportsmanship, stressing that the true value of the games lies in building lasting relationships and fostering unity rather than merely winning medals.

The State Chief Executive further reaffirmed the commitment of the Rivers State Government to supporting initiatives that promote youth development, wellness, and national integration.

In his address, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, commended Governor Fubara for hosting the 6th edition of the games and for the warm hospitality extended to athletes and participants.

He observed that the objective of the games was to foster unity, friendship, and synergy among all the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education and its headquarters, stressing that the games provide participants with the opportunity to remain physically and mentally fit for higher productivity.

According to him, “Today, we gather not merely for sporting competitions, but for a celebration of unity, discipline, friendship, and national integration”. He further stressed.

Dr. Alausa, while urging participants to embrace sportsmanship, mutual respect, and fairness, noted that victory is not only measured by medals and trophies, but also by character, conduct, discipline, and the friendships built during the games.

In her opening remarks the Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee Nneji Nkiru Florence called for unity, friendship, and fair play among participants, noting that the games aim to strengthen collaboration among agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education while promoting physical fitness and productivity. It would be recalled that Rivers State Deputy Governor is the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of (FEDUGAM) “Rivers 2026”.