Rivers Governorship: Felix Obuah Assures Victory For Chinda

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Felix Obuah, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has expressed confidence that the party’s governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, will emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

Obuah, who is a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District stated that Chinda was declared the winner of the APC governorship primaries after receiving widespread acceptance from party members and voters.

He noted that Chinda’s emergence reflects unity within the APC in Rivers State and signals the party’s readiness to win the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on the development, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Chibike Ikenga, commended party members for the peaceful conduct of the primaries.

He added that the party is undergoing reorganization to better position itself for the tasks ahead.

According to Ikenga:

“The APC has been recalibrated in Rivers State. We are putting in place a new leadership that will promote inclusiveness, unity, and growth in the state.

What you are seeing in the emergence of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda is evidence that the APC has been reorganized to tackle the challenges of development in Rivers State.

We are excited to have a qualified candidate who will support the delivery of goods and services for the people of Rivers State.”

Kingsley Chinda was declared the winner of the APC governorship primaries conducted last Thursday May 21,2026 across the local government areas of the state.

Declaring him the winner, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer, Kwamoti Bitrus, stated:

“I, Kwamoti Bitrus, Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer for the Rivers Governorship Primary Election, hereby certify that Chinda Ogundu Kingsley, being the sole aspirant, has satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and is hereby declared the winner.” Prior to the primaries, other aspirants—including incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara, businessman Tonye Cole, and George Kelly—had withdrawn from the race after purchasing the APC Expression of Interest forms, leaving Kingsley Chinda as the sole candidate.