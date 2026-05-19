Church Sacks Priest Over Sexual Rascality

The Global Anglican Communion, Gboko Diocese, has announced the dismissal of Rev Amos Aondofa Aondoakaa following reasons ranging from illicit sexual affairs ,fetish practises to incessant domestic violence against his wife.

In a statement issued by the Diocesan Communicator, ,Rev Can, Jared Fanen Bashi said the diocese took the disciplinary measure which became effective 6th May,2026 to uphold the sanctity of the” priesthood” and the” principles of the Anglican faith.”

The statement read in part:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that the above-named REV. AMOS AONDOFA AONDOAKAA, whose photograph appears hereunto, is no longer a Priest in the Global Anglican Communion, Gboko Diocese, effective 6th May, 2026. Dealing with him after the aforementioned date has no link whatsoever with Gboko Diocese, Anglican Communion. The following are some of the reasons for this painful but necessary action:

“Sexual immorality in the Vestry and Desecration of the Church. Issuing of ungodly threats to members. Illicit sexual relationship with Miss Juliana Poor, resulting in an unwanted pregnancy. Fetish practices and doctrinal errors, such as collecting money from people in the name of prayer, burying undefined items in members’ compounds for protection, selling ‘consecrated’ items, and having dealings with native doctors, as revealed in the case of a lady who fought a native doctor he brought in the night hours to treat her, when she came for prayers, exclaiming, “Or akombo la, a de benden a mo ga,” meaning “That juju man should dare not touch me.” Use of materials such as back to sender oil, anti-witchcraft oil, Spiritual/Magic Stone, etc., and breaking of clay pots during prayers. Suspicious night journeys. Dubious character and unfaithfulness.

Incessant domestic violence against his wife, Mrs. Charity Aondofa Aondoakaa, including physical assault and sending her packing from the parsonage on at least two occasions. Engagement in actions that are sowing discord, promoting division, and scattering the flock, rather than in-gathering.

Defamation and scandal against the leadership of the Diocese and the Anglican Church, casting doubt upon the integrity of the Anglican Church and causing division among members of the Church”. This is a disciplinary measure taken to uphold the holiness of the priesthood and in obedience to the principles of the Anglican faith. We pray that you will repent and seek true reconciliation with God.