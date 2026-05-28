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O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Celebrates Children’s Day With Inter-Schools Quiz Competition in Abonnema

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By Ken Asinobi

The 2026 Children’s Day celebration in Abonnema, Rivers State, came alive on Wednesday as the High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation organized an inter-primary schools quiz competition aimed at promoting academic excellence, confidence, and healthy learning among pupils.

The event, held at St. Augustine’s Cathedral, brought together pupils, teachers, parents, and community leaders in a vibrant celebration of education and intellectual development.

Participating schools included St. Augustine’s Primary School, Bishop Crowder Primary School, Nyemoni State School, UPE Model School, and St. Joseph Primary School.

Delivering the welcome address, the Sub-Dean of St. Augustine’s Cathedral, The Ven. Dabotubo Young-Harry, described the competition as more than a contest, noting that it was a celebration of knowledge, excellence, curiosity, and the bright future of children.

He commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its sustained investment in education and youth development, stressing that education remains one of the greatest tools for transforming society and shaping future leaders.

Young-Harry encouraged the pupils to remain confident and focused, reminding them that excellence is achieved through discipline, consistency, and continuous learning.

He added that the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey that challenges individuals to think, discover, and become better citizens.

In his remarks on the objectives of the competition, the Head of Programmes of the Foundation, Gabriel West, conveyed greetings from the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, whose commitment to education and community advancement, he said, continues to inspire the Foundation’s programmes.

He noted that the competition was designed not only to reward academic performance but also to build confidence, teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and critical thinking among young learners.

West further stated that the initiative was also a celebration of the enduring legacy of High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, whose humanitarian contributions continue to positively impact communities.

He urged the pupils to give their best and enjoy the experience, stressing that their participation already made them winners.

At the end of the keenly contested exercise, St. Augustine’s Primary School emerged overall winner, while Bishop Crowder Primary School came second and Nyemoni State School secured third position. Pupils from UPE Model School and St. Joseph Primary School were also recognized for their participation, while school bags were presented to outstanding pupils in appreciation of their performances.

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