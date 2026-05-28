Fire Guts Rivers Health Board Warehouse, Medical Supplies Worth Billions Lost

By Hopejane Uzor

A fire outbreak on Monday 25th May 2026 destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board in the Old Port Harcourt Township area, razing critical medical supplies intended for healthcare facilities across the state.

The warehouse, located on Accra Street, was engulfed by flames in the early hours of the day, with eyewitnesses saying the inferno started around 2:00 a.m. and spread rapidly through the facility before emergency responders arrived.

Residents of the area said thick smoke and raging flames triggered panic among nearby occupants, many of whom rushed out of their homes as the fire intensified.

According to eyewitness accounts, officials of the fire service arrived at the scene about two hours after the incident began, by which time a large section of the warehouse had already been consumed.

The facility was said to contain drugs, vaccines, syringes, hospital consumables and other sensitive medical items meant for supply to primary healthcare centres and public hospitals across Rivers State.

Despite efforts by firefighters and residents to contain the blaze, the fire reportedly continued burning for several hours, with emergency responders still battling the inferno till afternoon.

No life was lost in the incident, and no injuries were immediately reported. However, officials and residents feared that medical supplies worth billions of naira may have been destroyed.

A resident who spoke near the scene described the incident as devastating, noting that several attempts by locals to salvage some of the supplies proved unsuccessful due to the intensity of the fire.

The incident also raised concerns about emergency response time and the safety of public facilities storing essential medical supplies in the state. The cause of the fire had not been ascertained, while authorities of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board and relevant emergency agencies were yet to issue an official statement on the incident or provide details on the extent of losses recorded.