Why OK Chinda Won Rivers APC Governorship Primaries – Paramount Ruler

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Paramount Ruler /Nyerisi of Eledo/Nkpor Community in Rukpokwu Clan, Eze T.O. Wokpo, JP, has attributed the victory of Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda in the Rivers APC governorship primaries to his popularity and proven track record of service both at the National Assembly and in his home constituency.

Eze Wokpo, who is also the spiritual leader of Magen Avraham Jewish Synagogue, made the remarks in a chat with newsmen following Chinda’s emergence as the APC flagbearer on May 21, 2026, after polling 268,497 votes as sole aspirant.

“OK Chinda won because the people know him. He is popular, accessible, and has a record of achievements that speak for themselves. He is not a stranger to legislative work or to the needs of Obio Akpor people,” the monarch said.

Before resigning from the House of Representatives to contest the governorship, Chinda represented Obio Akpor Federal Constituency since 2011. He served as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Customs in the 7th Assembly and later as Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, where he pushed for the integration of technology in the audit process to curb corruption.

In the 10th Assembly, he was named Minority Leader, a position that placed him at the forefront of opposition engagements on national issues. Colleagues and observers have noted his reputation for making submissions backed by facts and figures, which helped several of his motions and bills scale through.

Constituency Projects and Empowerment

At home in Rivers State, Chinda built a reputation for interventions that combined education, skills acquisition, and direct welfare support. He is credited with establishing the “Obio/Akpor Embassy” in Abuja, the first by any federal lawmaker, providing free accommodation for up to three nights for constituents visiting the capital.

Through his “I win u win” programme, he provided JAMB forms, scholarships, and skills acquisition training to students and youths across Obio Akpor, including non-indigenes. Beneficiaries also received starter packs in trades such as solar power installation, fish farming, cassava and corn flour processing, hair barbing, and makeup artistry.

In 2024, 25 youths completed training in solar power system design and installation with toolboxes and 12 months of technical support, while another 34 were trained in solar panel construction, inverter installation, and agro-processing.

Chinda also maintained a free legal clinic on radio, “You and the law,” offering pro-bono counsel to indigent persons — a practice he started during his legal career before entering politics.

Eze Wokpo who is also the Chairman, Apara Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers said these visible interventions gave Chinda an edge in the APC primaries, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole, and Alabo George-Kelly had withdrawn.

“His popularity did not come from billboards. It came from the JAMB forms he gave, the skills he taught, and the accommodation he provided in Abuja. That is why delegates trusted him with the ticket,” the monarch stated.

Above all, the Nyerisi Eledo/Nkpor said Hon. O.K. Chinda is friendly with the Chiefs, elders and opinion leaders of Obio Akpor and has great regards for them unlike some other politicians from the area and prayed that the Almighty God would continue to give him the wisdom to work for his people. Chinda, who hails from Elelenwo in Obio Akpor LGA, has pledged to run a campaign focused on transparency, accountability, and peace if elected governor in 2027.