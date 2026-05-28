Container Vessel, Oil Tanker Collide In Rivers

Five crew members sustained varying degrees of injuries after a container vessel and an oil tanker collided in Onne, Rivers State, causing an oil spill and triggering an emergency response by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The agency, in a statement signed by its Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on May 20, 2026, at the Bonny Inner Anchorage, involving MV Maersk Valparaiso, a Singapore-flagged container vessel, and MT Lady Martina, a Nigerian-flagged oil products tanker.

According to NIMASA, the collision resulted in an oil spill within the affected area, while five injured crew members aboard MT Lady Martina were immediately evacuated to the Deep Blue Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bonny for medical attention.

“The Deep Blue Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bonny received a distress call at approximately 1130 hours regarding the collision involving MV Valparaiso, a Singapore-flagged container vessel with IMO No. 9433054, and MT Lady Martina, a Nigerian-flagged oil products tanker with IMO No. 5104033,” the statement said.

NIMASA disclosed that following the distress call, 10 armed personnel were deployed aboard one of the interceptor boats under the Deep Blue Project to the scene of the incident.

The agency further revealed that following the impact, MT Lady Martina drifted ashore and is currently aground along the Bonny Channel, while MV Maersk Valparaiso also remains grounded at the Bonny Inner Anchorage pending damage assessment and further investigation.

The statement noted that the management of MAERSK had formally reported the incident to the agency, prompting NIMASA Director-General, Dayo Mobereola, to order a full-scale investigation into both the immediate and remote causes of the collision.

“In addition, NIMASA has established a Situation Monitoring Room to coordinate response efforts and monitor developments arising from the incident,” the agency stated.

NIMASA added that Mobereola, who was personally in Rivers State to inaugurate the monitoring room, directed the agency’s Marine Environment Management Department to immediately begin an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the affected area.

The agency said steps were also being taken to contain the Tier 1 oil sheen and minimise environmental damage to the marine ecosystem. NIMASA assured that further updates, including the outcome of ongoing investigations, would be communicated to the public as developments unfold.