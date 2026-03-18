RSG Reaffirms Commitment To Affordable Healthcare

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing policies and programmes that will improve the health and wellbeing of residents across the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, stated this during the community engagement programme of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) aimed at expanding healthcare coverage, at the Nigeria Bar Association House on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Prof. Odu explained that the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is committed to ensuring that government policies and programmes have meaningful impact at the grassroots, noting that the stakeholders’ engagement reflects the collective determination to strengthen healthcare delivery and guarantee access to quality and affordable healthcare for all residents of the State.

According to the Deputy Governor, the implementation of the State health insurance scheme represents a significant step toward achieving the vision of universal health coverage championed by the Governor.

She urged community leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society organisations to partner with government by sensitising their communities on the benefits of the health insurance scheme.

“Your role in mobilising and building trust at the grassroots is critical to the success of this initiative,” Prof. Odu emphasised.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the RIVCHPP Board, Prof. Princewill Chike, who spoke through Dr. Vetty Agala, said the engagement was designed to raise awareness, harmonise community-level coordination mechanisms, and strengthen collaboration between RIVCHPP, community leaders, religious institutions, and civil society actors.

Also speaking,the Executive Secretary RIVCHPP, Dr. Vetty Agala ,expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his visionary leadership and strong commitment to strengthening the State’s health system, noting that the health sector has witnessed significant reforms under the present administration. In her goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Prof. Justina Jumbo, said since the implementation of RIVCHPP in 2024, the programme has improved access to healthcare services across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, adding that the initiative aligns with the broader vision of the State Government to enhance the wellbeing of residents.