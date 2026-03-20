APPOINTMENTS: Ogoni Addresses World Press Conference To Thank President Tinubu, Wike on Monday

By Jerry Needam

The Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly (OPA) has called on Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to converge in Port Harcourt for a major political show of strength, aimed at formally appreciating the President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026, the press conference is expected to draw traditional leaders, political figures, and a strong media presence from television, radio, print, and digital platforms.

According to a statement signed by the Leader of the Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly, Probel Williams T., the gathering is more than a ceremonial “thank you”; it is a deliberate demonstration to reinforce Ogoni’s reputation as disciplined, dependable, and politically mature.

The Assembly will formally acknowledge the recent federal appointments extended to Ogoni sons by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Nyesom Wike, Mene Kwalenu I of Ogoni Land.

“This is a moment of declaration,” the statement reads.

“Ogoni is not on the sidelines. We are organized, intentional, and we stand firmly with those who stand with us. This is more than gratitude—it is a show of strength.”

Participants have been urged to appear in full traditional attire, reflecting the community’s cultural pride and unity.

Anchored in the philosophy of mutual loyalty, captured in the resounding phrase “Nye-ndebaah, Nye-ndebaah,” the event is expected to elevate Ogoni’s visibility and influence within Nigeria’s political landscape.

All eyes will be on Port Harcourt as the Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly prepares to make what many see as a defining political statement on the national stage.