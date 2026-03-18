Tinubu Orders Nationwide Rice Distribution To Support Ramadan & Lent

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice across the country to support citizens observing Ramadan and the Lenten season.

The announcement was made by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who serves as the Director-General of the campaign group.

According to him, the distribution will be coordinated through the group’s nationwide grassroots network to ensure families in every state benefit during this sacred period of fasting and reflection.

“This initiative reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to unity and compassion.

Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity, and care for one another.

Through this distribution, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure that families across Nigeria feel the spirit of togetherness during this sacred period,” Governor Uzodinma said.

The program is expected to reach both Muslim and Christian communities, highlighting the president’s commitment to inclusivity and national solidarity.

This initiative follows a similar rice distribution during the previous Christmas season, demonstrating the administration’s consistent effort to support citizens during major religious and cultural occasions.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors will utilize their state, local government, and ward structures to ensure broad coverage and transparency in the distribution. While the statement did not provide details on the quantity of rice to be distributed or its sourcing, political observers note that such programs often coincide with campaign-related activities, given the group’s alignment with President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election efforts.