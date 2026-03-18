Tinubu Dismisses Possibility Of Hand Over Of Party Structure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not hand over its party structure to any political actor seeking to use it as a platform for political ambition.

Tinubu made the remark while responding to comments attributed to Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, who had reportedly spoken about the possibility of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The President emphasized that the APC remains a strong political institution built through years of collective effort and sacrifice by its members across the country.

According to him, the party’s structure was not created to be handed over or controlled by individuals seeking political advantage.

Tinubu maintained that the APC leadership and members remain committed to strengthening the party and ensuring it continues to serve as a platform for governance and development.

He also urged party members to remain united and focused on consolidating the achievements of the administration rather than engaging in premature political maneuvering.

Political observers say the development reflects growing political conversations within the country as political actors begin positioning themselves ahead of the next general elections.

Meanwhile, supporters of the APC have reiterated their commitment to the party’s leadership, stressing that the party’s structure across states and local governments was built through years of grassroots mobilization. They noted that while political discussions ahead of future elections are inevitable, the focus of the ruling party remains governance and delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.