Women’s Empowerment: Rivers Dep. Governor Pledges Partnership With WACCIMA

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has assured members of the Women Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WACCIMA) of her willingness to partner with them to promote women’s economic empowerment.

Prof. Odu gave the assurance while playing host to a delegation of the Rivers/Bayelsa Chapter of WACCIMA at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

She urged the women to rally round and support women’s leadership in order to create lasting change and inspire future generations.

The Deputy Governor also applauded Dr. Chinyere Nwoga for emerging as the first female President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) since its inception. She noted that Dr. Nwoga now carries the responsibility of setting the pace and demonstrating the capabilities and achievements of women in leadership.

Prof. Odu expressed delight that women are increasingly learning to support one another, stressing that the era when women failed to support themselves is over.

“Our priority is to keep impacting lives, no matter how small. The moment you improve the capacity of women whether rural women or working-class women you build their confidence. They begin to do better in whatever they know how to do,” she added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, said the visit was to express solidarity with the visionary leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which she noted has continued to foster peace, stability and strengthen investors’ confidence in the state.

She commended the deliberate and impactful efforts of the Fubara-led administration, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, human capital advancement, security and economic diversification. According to her, these initiatives strongly align with the core mission and objectives of the Port Harcourt Chamber, the Women Chamber and the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce.