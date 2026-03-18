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World Glaucoma Day: Fubara Charges Rivers People To Prioritise Eye Health

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Governor Siminalayi Fubara has charged all citizens and residents of the state  to prioritize eye health and get screened for glaucoma to prevent avoidable loss of sight. 

The Governor gave the directive on Thursday March 12, 2026, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a goodwill message to mark the World Glaucoma Day, Governor Fubara described glaucoma as a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, stressing that early  detection is key to preventing vision loss.

“I encourage everyone, especially those over 40  years of age or with a family history of vision impairment, to visit any of our numerous healthcare facilities and get their eyes checked.

“My administration is committed to improving healthcare in Rivers State. We’ll continue supporting initiatives that promote eye health and reduce preventable blindness.

“Let’s unite for a glaucoma-free Rivers State. Protect your sight, it’s priceless.

Happy World Glaucoma Day,” he said. The World Glaucoma Day which is celebrated March 12, every year, is dedicated to raising awareness about glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

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