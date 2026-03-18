Defence Minister Appeals To Media Practitioners Against Undue Publicity To Terrorists

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has urged the media to avoid amplifying terrorist propaganda in their reports.

Musa made the comment on Wednesday while addressing journalists after a strategic meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs.

He said the meeting reviewed operational strategies across various theatres of operation in the country.

The Defence Minister called on journalists to remain professional and responsible in their reportage.

He warned that the dissemination of terrorist propaganda could demoralise troops and give undue publicity to criminal groups.

Musa said the armed forces, in collaboration with other security agencies, are intensifying efforts to tackle terrorism, banditry and other security threats.

His words: “The military has recorded some casualties in the line of duty, the security forces have continued to inflict significant losses on terrorists and bandits, including the elimination of several of their commanders and destruction of their assets.”

The minister reaffirmed the military’s commitment to defeating threats to the peace and unity of the country.

He urged Nigerians to support security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing operations, adding that tackling insecurity requires collective effort.

He warned that individuals who provide information or logistics support to criminal groups would be treated as accomplices.

Musa also assured Nigerians that the federal government remains committed to supporting the armed forces. He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to strengthen the efforts of security agencies to restore peace across the country.