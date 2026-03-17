Statewide Vehicle Enforcement Begins In Rivers As Etche Chairman Sustains Tipper Operations Ban

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Police Command has announced a statewide crackdown on vehicles without valid registration and number plates, starting Monday, March 16, 2026.

Police officials stated that any vehicle with hidden, covered, or obscured number plates —as well as those using revolving or flashing lights without proper authorization — will be impounded.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, explained that the operation is aimed at improving public safety, preventing crime, and enforcing traffic regulations across the state.

The command also warned against the use of tinted glass on commercial vehicles, noting that such vehicles are often exploited by “one-chance” kidnapping syndicates.

According to the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, offenders may face prosecution. Residents have been urged to cooperate with officers, report suspicious activities, and ensure full compliance with the regulations.

The exercise is part of a broader effort to keep roads safe and enforce traffic rules across Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Chima Boniface Njoku, has reiterated that the operations of tipper drivers and their parks in the area remain banned until further notice.

Earlier this week, a disagreement between the Tipper Drivers’ Union and security agencies in Etche led to the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The officer was on surveillance duty with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development at a site in Chokocho.

In an interview, Njoku stated that anyone who violates the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

He added that individuals attempting to disrupt the peace and development of Etche will not be tolerated under his administration.

The Etche chairman had earlier suspended mining and sand dredging activities on the following roads due to environmental concerns: Chokocho–Umuechem Road, Chokocho –Igbo Road, Okoroagu –Umuanyagu Road and Egwi Road

The suspension was issued by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development following reports of environmental damage affecting the roads and nearby communities.

The recent suspension of all tipper drivers’ operations and their parks across Etche LGA follows the tragic incident involving the NSCDC officer. Officials of the Tipper Drivers and Parks Unions have been directed to report to the Okehi Police Division to explain any possible involvement.