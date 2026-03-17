Stakeholders Set Agenda For Newly Appointed Commissioners In Rivers

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Stakeholders have begun setting expectations for the new commissioners recently assigned portfolios by the Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State.

Last Friday, Governor Fubara named Kenneth Luakwe as Commissioner for Finance and Budget. The Governor also assigned Professor Tempo Nwafor to the Ministry of Works. Amaiza Edward Hart was appointed Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, while Mr. Peters Wagor will head the Ministry of Education. Tonye Bellgam was named Commissioner for Special Projects.

Speaking to journalists on the development, public affairs analyst Chimenenem Wordi said the new commissioners could perform well if the governor gives them the freedom to carry out their duties. According to him, their limited involvement in controversial political activities could help them focus on delivering results.

Wordi said:

“With the level of performance expected, theoretically and pragmatically, they will deliver if the governor allows them to do so. However, if he begins to checkmate them and engage in waterside-style politics, the commissioners may not be able to deliver. They should be given a clear mandate and allowed to execute their responsibilities. If there are to be checks and balances, they must be fair and not restrictive. These individuals, who have not been deeply involved in the murky waters of politics, can deliver if given the opportunity.”

Reacting to Governor Fubara’s statement that the screening process conducted by the Rivers State House of Assembly was one of the most rigorous, Wordi noted that the governor was likely being cautious and seeking harmony with the legislature.

He explained that cooperation between the executive and the legislature is necessary for effective governance, especially since several government activities—such as executive bills and policy approvals—require the Assembly’s involvement. According to him, the governor’s comments show a desire to maintain a good working relationship with lawmakers rather than antagonizing them.

However, policy analyst Marvanus Ijeoma offered a different perspective. He expressed little excitement about the new appointments and called for a period of reflection and recovery for the state.

Ijeoma said Rivers State has suffered significant political and economic setbacks in recent years and suggested that stakeholders should call for a solemn assembly to pray for the state’s recovery.

He added that the incoming commissioners should quickly outline their plans and policies for their respective ministries. According to him, inconsistencies in policy, planning, and administration over the past two years have negatively affected investment opportunities and development in the state.

“I am not optimistic about the commissioners,” he said. “There is nothing particularly exciting about their appointments. What we need now is clear planning and consistent policies that can restore confidence in governance and investment.”

Despite his criticism, Ijeoma commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for conducting a thorough screening process and also praised Governor Fubara for acknowledging the Assembly’s role.

He said: “The screening ought to be thorough. Some of the issues that emerged during the exercise were quite embarrassing. The Assembly did a good job. It is also commendable that the governor acknowledged that. We do not want a rubber-stamp legislature that simply approves whatever the governor proposes. At the same time, we do not want a governor who ignores the Assembly. Checks and balances are essential to democracy.”