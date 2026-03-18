Gov Fubara Felicitates Women On Mothering Sunday

By Joe Kalu

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (KSC), felicitates with all mothers in Rivers State on the occasion of Mothering Sunday.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the day, Governor Fubara paid glowing tributes to the womenfolk, acknowledging the strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment of mothers to nurturing children, the future leaders of the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I warmly greet all mothers on the occasion of Mothering Sunday.

“We celebrate the selfless love, care, and sacrifices of mothers across our great state. Your tireless efforts in shaping families and communities are truly the backbone of our society,” he said. In Nigeria, Mothering Sunday is a widely celebrated religious and social event, observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent in many churches, especially the Anglican Communion.