God’s Influence Makes The Difference In Christians’ Life -Vicar’s Wife

By Joe Kalu

Christians have been reminded once again that when they totally rely on God Almighty in total obedience to His covenants, He will overshadow and influence their lives and conduct through the Holy Ghost.

The wife of the Vicar of All Saints’ (Ang) Church, Rumuokwachi in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers state, Revd (Mrs) Roselyn Halliday stated this in her sermon titled “the power of Almighty God to overshadow” during the celebration of the 2026 Universal Anglican Mothering Sunday over the weekend.

Represented by Mrs Blessing Eleonu, the Vicar’s wife made it clear that when a Christian totally submits oneself to God and serves Him in obedience and humility, He has a way of not only making the task easier but also has a reward mechanism as a confirmed faithful God.

Mrs Halliday praised and encouraged her women/mothers for their steadfastness in serving God, explaining that through obedience, diligence and trust in God, Mary the mother of Jesus Christ was known all over the world today through the birth of the Saviour. And that by extension faithful christians today have been redeemed, transformed and gain more access to God and salvation.

Mrs Halliday in a press interview thanked God for a successful celebration of the 2026 Mothers Day. She prayed for God’s protection and blessings of healthy and long life of her women.

She further encouraged them not to relent in the services of God, adding that the Creator has a way of rewarding His faithful servants. She made it clear that whoever God choses as a vessel for a particular purpose, He empowers the fellow for the growth of the Kingdom’s work and to His glory.

Mrs Halliday later read out the goodwill message of Dr. (Mrs) Mercy Oluchi Wisdom, the Diocesan president of the Women Ministry to the Anglican churches which warmly greeted all the mothers for their dedication and sacrifices to God and the society at large and urged them to continue in their good works and as well prayed for God’s continues blessing on them.

The Vicar of the church, Revd Cannon Henry T. Halliday on his part, commended the mothers and indeed members of his church for their sacrifices. He confirmed that this year’s Mothers’

Day celebration was unique especially in the programme packaging and encouraged them to do more to continue earning God’s divers blessings.

He also appealed to appeal to the Rumuokwachi host community to partner with the churches in their midst for the continued peace, unity and their mutual development. He also extended his appeal to the three tiers of governments for support to the churches as partners in progress. The Vicar particularly appealed for support to their church to enable them speedily complete the gigantic church building project started five years ago.

The highlights of the weeklong activities of the Anglican churches worldwide were the women group’s presentations, lectures on ideal christian homes, cultural dances and drama. Others were praise and worship as well as exchange of gift items and presentation of awards of honour to deserving members of the church for their dedication to duties and sacrifices to God’s work.

Those identified for honour included: Mrs Ifeoma Ogundele, Mrs Chioma Collins, Mr Bathlomew Obibo, Mr Lazarus Robinson Amadi, and Mr Philip Amadi. Others were Mr Moses Ameme Robinson,Chief, prince Onyekachi (Mayor), Mr Richard Don Pedro, Mr Chukwujindu Ndubuisi and Mr Wisdom Chioma.