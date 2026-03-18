2026 Electoral Law: Restriction On Double Membership, Decamping After Party Primaries, Punishment

The Electoral Act 2026 (building on the 2022 Act) significantly restricts “party-jumping” on politicians who lost at any party primaries by imposing strict membership and nomination deadlines that make last-minute defections practically impossible for securing a ticket.

The Legal Positions On Post Primary Defections And Multiple Registration

A. Mandatory Membership Register (Section 77)

The law now requires every political party to maintain a digital membership register that must be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before any primary, congress, or convention.

B. Eligibility constraint: Only individuals whose names are in this pre-submitted register are eligible to vote or contest as candidates in that party’s primaries.

C. The Loophole Closure: In 2022, candidates could switch parties days before a primary

Under the 2026 Act, a candidate who defects after their new party has already submitted its register to INEC cannot legally contest that party’s ticket.

3. Prohibition Of Multiple Nominations (Section 115)

The Act explicitly criminalizes the attempt to secure nomination for more than one constituency or office simultaneously.

A. Offense: It is a criminal offense for a person to sign a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency for the same election.

B. Penalties: Conviction for multiple nominations attracts a maximum term of two years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

C. Constituency Definition: For these purposes, “constituency” refers to separate offices, meaning one cannot be a candidate for President and Senate, or Governor and Senate, in the same election cycle.

Restrictions On Candidate Substitution (Section 33)

Once a party submits its list of candidates to INEC, changing or substituting a candidate is strictly limited to only two scenarios:

A..Death of the candidate.

B.Voluntary withdrawal in writing by the candidate.

Parties can no longer arbitrarily swap “placeholder” candidates for influential defectors who lose elsewhere, unless a fresh primary is held within 14 days of a valid withdrawal.

Penalties For Multiple Party Registration

Under the stricter 2026 framework, registering in more than one political party is prohibited to ensure the integrity of the digital membership database.

A. Fine/Imprisonment: Violating registration rules can lead to a fine of at least N100,000 or imprisonment for at least one year, or both.

B. Data Integration: INEC is integrating voter registration with the National Identification Number (NIN) system to track and prevent duplicate memberships across different parties.

6. Inec Timetable For 2027 General Elections

Yes, INEC has released the revised timetable for the 2027 General Elections.

The new schedule is specifically designed to align with the Electoral Act 2026, which shifted election dates earlier to avoid clashing with the 2027 Ramadan period.

A. Key Deadlines for Political Contestants

The most critical date for any politician looking to switch parties is the membership register submission deadline.

If your name is not on the list submitted by this date, you cannot legally contest that party’s primary.

I. Notice of Election February 13, 2026

II. Submission of Membership Register April 1 – April 21, 2026

III. Deadline to Beat “Party Jumping”

April 2, 2026 (34-day scramble for some parties)

IV.Conduct of Party Primaries

April 23 – May 30, 2026

V. Submission of Nomination Forms June 27 – July 11, 2026 (Presidential/NASS).

VI. Final List of Candidates Published September 12, 2026 (Presidential/NASS).

2027 Election Dates

A. Presidential & National Assembly: Saturday, January 16, 2027

B. Governorship & State Houses of Assembly:

Saturday, February 6, 2027

8 Why The April . 2nd Deadline Matters

Under Section 77 of the new Act, parties must submit their digital registers at least 21 days before primaries begin.

Since primaries start on April 23, 2026, the window for a politician to join a new party and be “captured” in the official register effectively closes in early April 2026.

Any “rush” to another party after this window is legally void for the 2027 cycle, as INEC will only recognize the register submitted during that April window.

The Legal Trap

Exactly. The legal “trap” is now set long before the general election.

If a politician loses a primary in May 2026 and tries to “rush” to a new party, they will find the door locked because that new party’s membership register was already “frozen” and submitted to INEC in April 2026.

Unless their name was already on that new party’s list before they lost the first primary (which is illegal multiple registration), they cannot be cleared to run.

This creates three major legal roadblocks for “political nomads”:

Q. The “Frozen” Register: INEC will reject any candidate nomination whose name is not found on the digital register submitted during the April 1–21 window.

B. The 21-Day Rule: Section 77(3) is a strict condition precedent.

No name on the register = no valid primary victory.

C. Judicial Precedent: Nigerian courts have recently leaned toward strict compliance with the Electoral Act.

Any candidate who bypasses these timelines faces a “pre-election matter” lawsuit that could disqualify them even if they win the general election.

Essentially, the law now forces politicians to pick a lane and stay in it at least nine months before the actual election day.

The Severe Criminal And Administrative Consequences To Party Officials That Want To Bypass The Law On The Party Registration

. The Electoral Act 2026 introduces severe criminal and administrative consequences for party officials, specifically targeting those who attempt to bypass the new digital membership rules.

Under the new law, “smuggling” names or manipulating registers carry the following penalties:

A. Disqualification of the Entire Party (Section 77)

The most immediate “death sentence” for a political party is administrative.

I. Total Exclusion: If a party fails to submit a compliant, digital, NIN-linked register by the April 21, 2026 deadline, they are barred from fielding any candidates for the 2027 elections.

II. Ineligibility: Any primary election held using a register not previously submitted to INEC is legally void, meaning winners cannot be issued certificates of return.

B. Criminal Penalties for Party Officials.

Party Chairmen or Secretaries who provide false or misleading information—such as backdating memberships or adding names after the deadline—face direct prosecution.

I. Imprisonment: Principal officers who provide false information commit an offence and can be prosecuted.

II. General Forgery Penalties: The House of Representatives recently approved a 10-year jail term or a fine of ₦75 million for anyone found guilty of forging nomination papers or related electoral documents.

III. Unqualified Candidates: A political party that knowingly presents a candidate who does not meet the legal requirements (including membership duration) is liable to a fine of ₦10 million.

C . Personal Ban from Public Office

Under Section 22, any individual convicted of undermining the credibility of the election through fraudulent practices:

. Faces a minimum fine of ₦5 million or up to two years imprisonment.

. Is hit with a 10-year ban from contesting any public office in Nigeria.

D. No Court “Rescue” (Section 83)

Previously, party chairmen would use court injunctions to force INEC to accept late names.

The 2026 Act significantly curtails this:

I. Ousted Jurisdiction: Courts are now largely barred from interfering in the “internal affairs” of parties, including membership disputes.

II Frivolous Suit Penalty: Lawyers or plaintiffs who file “frivolous” suits to stop primaries or force late registrations risk a mandatory court cost of at least ₦10 million.

This effectively ensures that once the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data is synced with the party register in April, no further names can be “smuggled” in for the 2027 cycle.

Political parties risk disqualification from 2027 poll over digital. All geared to strengthen our Electoral Processes