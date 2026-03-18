Outcry As Govt Home Allegedly Rejects Abandoned Child

Concern has been raised over the welfare of an abandoned child after claims that a government-owned motherless babies home allegedly refused to accept him despite being handed over by the police.

According to Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, the child identified as Aboy Chibuzor was abandoned at the gate of his residence several years ago.

Chinyere explained that he immediately reported the incident to the police, who took the child with the intention of placing him in a government-run motherless babies home.

However, he alleged that the facility rejected the child for undisclosed reasons, prompting the police to return him to his custody.

He questioned why a government-owned motherless babies home that receives public funding would decline to accept an abandoned child.

“Why would a motherless babies home owned by the government and receiving allocation from government reject a child?” he asked.

Despite the unexpected responsibility, the cleric said he could not turn the child away and decided to care for him in his home.

According to him, the boy lives with serious health challenges. He said Aboy cannot speak or hear and requires assistance with daily activities such as feeding, dressing and using the toilet.

He also disclosed that the child is autistic and needs constant care.

Moved by compassion, Chinyere said he assigned one of his sons to help take care of the child.

“I could not push him out of my compound because he is created by God and I love children. He is now my son,” he said.

He further revealed that Aboy is not the only autistic child currently under his care, noting that some children with similar conditions were also abandoned by their parents.

The cleric recently raised fresh concern after revealing that the boy’s health condition has worsened, prompting him to appeal to the public to pray for the child’s recovery.

“His situation is getting worse. I want everyone to join me to pray for his quick recovery,” he said.

Chinyere expressed hope that despite the challenges, the child would grow up to live a fulfilled life.

“One day he will grow, marry and have his own family and children,” he added.